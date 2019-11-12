Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CFO Sells $16,610.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CFO Gina Consylman sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $16,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gina Consylman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Gina Consylman sold 212 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,916.48.

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 1,296,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $100,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $358,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

