iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s Largest Position

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212.7% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $13,971,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $311.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.