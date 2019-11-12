iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,031,000 after purchasing an additional 768,263 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,751,000 after purchasing an additional 563,733 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 755,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 455,351 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 380,796 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,581,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

