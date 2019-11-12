iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWG. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 68,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,505,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497,000 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,686,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 280,434 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,635,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 153,760 shares during the period.

EWG stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $29.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

