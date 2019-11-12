iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000.

EWH stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

