iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171,158 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. 70,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,232. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.38 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

