Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.18.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.98. 15,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,229. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $2,467,001.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,487,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 113.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Itron by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

