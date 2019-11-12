J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 230.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.11 ($3.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 219 ($2.86) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SBRY traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 204 ($2.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.71. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.24%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

