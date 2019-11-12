J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price was down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.35 and last traded at $94.50, approximately 1,842,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 368,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,815 shares of company stock worth $4,145,898 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in J2 Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 263.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 258.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

