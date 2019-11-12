Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $463,811.04 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 11,748 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $463,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JBL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Jabil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jabil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jabil by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Jabil by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 669,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.