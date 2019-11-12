JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.54

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$36.54 ($25.91) and last traded at A$36.48 ($25.87), with a volume of 24176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$36.31 ($25.75).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

Get JANUS/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

The company also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

About JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.