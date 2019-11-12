JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

