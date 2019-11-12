JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.89 ($31.26).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

EPA DEC opened at €25.86 ($30.07) on Friday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.13.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.