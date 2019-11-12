JCSD Capital LLC Raises Stake in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Severn Bancorp were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $411,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SVBI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,955. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.