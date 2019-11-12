Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,485,608.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

