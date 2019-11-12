Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $110.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TIF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.95.

TIF stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.15. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 468.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth about $179,739,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,752,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,151 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 291.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,447,000 after acquiring an additional 997,309 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

