Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Short Interest Update

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:JCAP traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 324,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $386.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

