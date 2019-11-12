JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE JMP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts expect that JMP Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

