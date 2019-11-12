JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Get JMP Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of JMP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that JMP Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.