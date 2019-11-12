Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Raised to $185.00 at UBS Group

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.23 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.47.

JLL traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

