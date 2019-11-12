Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 302,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.51. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

