JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48, 1,008 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,990,000.

