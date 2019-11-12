JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,125.00 to $2,100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,091.27.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,875.84. 496,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,988.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,899.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 102.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Booking by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.