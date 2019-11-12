Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

KMDA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,948. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.74. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter worth about $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 982,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $5,424,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.