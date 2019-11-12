KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,643 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,943. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.