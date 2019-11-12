KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KEM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEM stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KEMET will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KEMET news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,309.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,388,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 97,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,188,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the second quarter valued at $19,241,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the second quarter valued at $17,818,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.