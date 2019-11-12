Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

KMPR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 220,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,122. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 116.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after acquiring an additional 422,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 785.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after purchasing an additional 389,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kemper by 546.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 363,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,425,000 after purchasing an additional 340,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,042,000 after purchasing an additional 321,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

