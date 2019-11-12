Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

KEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Key Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Key Energy Services from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

NYSE:KEG opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.35. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Key Energy Services (KEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.