KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Wendys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

WEN opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

