Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 221,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,374. Koppers has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $79,857.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $65,738.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,510 shares in the company, valued at $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Koppers by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

