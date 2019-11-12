Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $55.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $56.91 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $49.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $221.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.90 million to $223.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $221.22 million to $231.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

LBAI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 61,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,517. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $851.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 142,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

