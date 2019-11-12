Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.08

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.08 and last traded at $89.01, with a volume of 954540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.67.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

