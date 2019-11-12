Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Trading Up 2.2%

Lekoil Ltd (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

