Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,710,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,650 shares during the period. Celestica makes up approximately 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Celestica worth $155,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 11.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 473,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Celestica by 93.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Celestica by 1,631.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,165,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pi Financial initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 180,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,239. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Celestica Inc has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.