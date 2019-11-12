Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,563 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $370,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 514.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,675. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.50 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

