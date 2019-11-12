Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,967 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 5.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 4,026,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.