Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 336,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,522,114 shares in the company, valued at $28,311,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 239,221 shares of company stock worth $4,381,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 63.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 319,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 427.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 527.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 142,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,574. The firm has a market cap of $745.91 million, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.14. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

