Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

LGF.A stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 1,322,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,698. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

