LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Trading 6.2% Higher

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.33, 278,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 180,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on LiqTech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million.

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Claus Toftegaard bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10,000.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 557,444 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,929 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

