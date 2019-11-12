Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

