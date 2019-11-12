Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $163.85 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,411.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,295.25. 72,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.93. The stock has a market cap of $902.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,322.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

