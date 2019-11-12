Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after buying an additional 5,171,498 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after buying an additional 5,090,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

