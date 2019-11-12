Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 13,000 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 29,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,830. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.48.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

