Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,656,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. 53,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

