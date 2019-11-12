MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 264,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

