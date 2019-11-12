Maj Invest Holding A S Buys 2,586 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 5.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $124,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.53.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.91. 416,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $326.71 and a fifty-two week high of $446.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total value of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total value of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,854,126.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,307 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,403. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

