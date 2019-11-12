Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

MANH stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

