Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTW. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Manitowoc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 414,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,538. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $570.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 20.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 513.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 264.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

