Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MFC. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

MFC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,548. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 47.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,752,000 after buying an additional 3,699,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 79.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,779,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,194,000 after buying an additional 3,445,544 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,778,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,555,000 after buying an additional 3,380,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 217.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,144,000 after buying an additional 2,808,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $59,865,000. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

