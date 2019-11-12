Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 91,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

